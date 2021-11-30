Man injured in southeast Lincoln road rage shooting identified

The 68-year-old Lincoln man who was shot after a confrontation with a teenage motorist near the city's southern edge has been identified.

Michael Herring was shot twice, according to Lincoln police; once in the upper torso, as he confronted 19-year-old Tyler Foster, and again in the lower body as he tried to run away.

Foster was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after police responded to the alleged shooting near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said the incident stemmed from an apparent instance of road rage.

Vigil said an argument ensued over "observed driving behaviors." As the intensity of the argument escalated, Vigil said, Foster pulled a handgun and fired toward Herring, who remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday morning.

Police recovered a pistol in Foster's silver Mazda, where he'd been sitting when the 68-year-old approached him, according to police.

