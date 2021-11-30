 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in southeast Lincoln road rage shooting identified
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Man injured in southeast Lincoln road rage shooting identified

  • Updated
  • 0
5865 Boboli Lane shooting

Lincoln police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Residence Inn at 5865 Boboli Lane on Sunday afternoon.

 LAUREN DIETRICH, Journal Star

The 68-year-old Lincoln man who was shot after a confrontation with a teenage motorist near the city's southern edge has been identified. 

Michael Herring was shot twice, according to Lincoln police; once in the upper torso, as he confronted 19-year-old Tyler Foster, and again in the lower body as he tried to run away. 

Tyler Foster

Foster

Foster was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after police responded to the alleged shooting near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tyler Foster

Foster

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said the incident stemmed from an apparent instance of road rage. 

Vigil said an argument ensued over "observed driving behaviors." As the intensity of the argument escalated, Vigil said, Foster pulled a handgun and fired toward Herring, who remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday morning. 

Police recovered a pistol in Foster's silver Mazda, where he'd been sitting when the 68-year-old approached him, according to police. 

Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting child
Death of Lincoln man found in grocery store parking lot considered suspicious, police say
Fire near Denton destroys 10 classic cars, 4 motorcycles worth up to $2 million
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A long forensic mystery solved? Dating fingerprint may no longer be a problem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News