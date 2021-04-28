Man injured in south Lincoln house fire

A person was injured and a house heavily damaged in a fire early Wednesday near Tierra Park.
Lincoln firefighters were called to the 5400 block of Sugarberry Court – southeast of 27th and Nebraska 2 -- at 7:20 a.m. and found heavy flames engulfing the front of the house, said Nancy Crist, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, and determined the fire likely started in the attached garage, Crist said. A door between the garage and house had been left open, so the house suffered smoke and fire damage, too.
The only occupant had made it out of the house and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.