Man injured in hit-and-run Friday night
  • Updated
Lincoln police officers responded to a hit-and-run Friday night near 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist had struck the median and laid down his bike before officers believe he was struck by another vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Police request that anyone with information about the incident contact them at (402) 441-6000.

