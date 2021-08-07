 Skip to main content
Man injured in hit and run Friday night, police say
Lincoln police officers responded to a hit and run Friday night near 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist had struck the median and laid down his bike before officers believe he was struck by another vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Police request that anyone with information about the incident contact them at (402) 441-6000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

