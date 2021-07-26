 Skip to main content
Man injured in downtown Lincoln shooting identified
Man injured in downtown Lincoln shooting identified

  Updated
Overnight shooting, 07.25

Investigators talk at the scene of a shooting near 14th and O streets on Sunday morning.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The man injured in a shooting early Sunday morning near 14th and O streets has been identified as 30-year-old Deondre Webster, who remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. 

Lincoln Police responded to the area at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday where officers found Webster in a parking garage with a gunshot wound to his torso, Officer Erin Spilker said on Monday. 

Responding officers saw bystanders fleeing as they arrived at the parking garage at 101 N. 14th St., where they rendered first aid to Webster as Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, Spilker said. 

Several spent shell casings could be seen near 14th and O as police investigated, and at least one business and a nearby parked car had visible bullet holes.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and canvassed the area for surveillance footage, Spilker said. Crime scene technicians processed the scene for hours, shutting down some surrounding streets until around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

Additional details about the incident remain sparse. Lincoln police haven't identified any suspects, and Spilker said it remains unclear what led up the shooting.

A murder trial started last week for a March 2020 shooting that killed Tim Montgomery in the same block of O Street. 

Downtown shooting critically injures 1; streets closed for investigation reopen
Lincoln man arrested for string of shootings after lab results come back, police say
Police investigate fatal shooting in Hastings

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

