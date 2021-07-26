Man injured in downtown Lincoln shooting identified

The man injured in a shooting early Sunday morning near 14th and O streets has been identified as 30-year-old Deondre Webster, who remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Lincoln Police responded to the area at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday where officers found Webster in a parking garage with a gunshot wound to his torso, Officer Erin Spilker said on Monday.

Responding officers saw bystanders fleeing as they arrived at the parking garage at 101 N. 14th St., where they rendered first aid to Webster as Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, Spilker said.

Several spent shell casings could be seen near 14th and O as police investigated, and at least one business and a nearby parked car had visible bullet holes.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and canvassed the area for surveillance footage, Spilker said. Crime scene technicians processed the scene for hours, shutting down some surrounding streets until around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.