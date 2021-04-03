 Skip to main content
Man in critical condition following stabbing in downtown Lincoln
Man in critical condition following stabbing in downtown Lincoln

One man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in an altercation downtown early Saturday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out among a group of people near 16th and Q streets. One of the people in the group pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, according to LPD Capt. Duane Winkler.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation. There is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public, he said.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

