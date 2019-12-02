Man in country illegally sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of firearm

Williams Vega Victoriano has been sentenced in Omaha federal court to 15 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a person living in this country illegally.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vega Victoriano, 29, was arrested in November 2018 in connection to a cockfighting ring near Louisville. After his arrest, officers became aware of his illegal status and he was taken into custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He later bonded out pending the disposition of his removal proceedings.

In March 2019, while still out on bond, Vega Victoriano fired at least 10 rounds from a pistol following an altercation outside an Omaha restaurant. He fled the scene, but officers found him outside another restaurant with the pistol.

Vega Victoriano will likely be deported following the completion of his prison term in 2021, according to a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.