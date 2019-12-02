Man in country illegally sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of firearm

Williams Vega Victoriano has been sentenced in Omaha federal court to 15 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a person living in this country illegally.
Vega Victoriano, 29, was arrested in November 2018 in connection to a cockfighting ring near Louisville. After his arrest, officers became aware of his illegal status and he was taken into custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He later bonded out pending the disposition of his removal proceedings.
In March 2019, while still out on bond, Vega Victoriano fired at least 10 rounds from a pistol following an altercation outside an Omaha restaurant. He fled the scene, but officers found him outside another restaurant with the pistol.
Vega Victoriano will likely be deported following the completion of his prison term in 2021, according to a news release.