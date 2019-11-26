Man identified who died in northwest Lincoln crash

An 87-year-old Seward man died in a two-vehicle collision at U.S. 34 and Northwest 40th Street on Monday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Richard Gardner of Seward was heading north on Northwest 48th Street in the through lane approaching U.S. 34 shortly before 3 p.m. when he failed to stop at a red light, Sgt. Scott Gaston said in a news release.

His BMW was hit by an International Harvester straight truck driven by Dale Nobbman, 69, of Pleasant Dale, Gaston said.

Nobbman was heading east on U.S. 34 and had a green light, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Efforts to resuscitate Gardner by a passerby and emergency medical personnel were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither Nobbman nor his passenger reported injuries.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, Gaston said.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, the news release said.

The crash shut down U.S. 34 for more than 2 hours. It was reopened to traffic about 5:30 p.m.

A Lincoln Fire and Rescue vehicle was also involved in a crash at 29th and Holdrege streets while trying to respond to the collision on U.S. 34. Nobody was injured, and the accident caused only minor damage to the vehicle.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.