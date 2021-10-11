 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man huffing compressed gas crashes into Lincoln home, destroys porch, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Man huffing compressed gas crashes into Lincoln home, destroys porch, police say

  • 0
Porch crash

The home near 20th and A streets, where a motorist who had been huffing compressed gas crashed through the front porch, causing it to collapse, according to authorities. 

 Courtesy photo

A 20-year-old man who had been driving along A Street in Lincoln crashed into a home near 20th Street on Sunday, according to public safety officials. 

The man, ticketed on suspicion of driving under the influence and willful reckless driving, had been huffing compressed gas in the moments leading up to the crash that destroyed the front porch of a house, according to Lincoln police. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said no one was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The man extricated himself from the white 2005 Ford Crown Victoria he had been driving, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

It's unclear how much it will cost to repair the damaged porch. 

Prosecutor points to 16 shots, says that shows rage and anger, not self-defense, in Lincoln murder trial
Lincoln man sentenced years after sexually abusing girl at mother's child care
YikYak's revival at UNL comes with criminal investigation into threat, court records show
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bengal tiger cubs charm zoo visitors in Mexico

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News