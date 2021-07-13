Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after assault at restaurant, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested Monday after an alleged assault on Sunday left a 22-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Raymundo Rodriguez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault for the incident that played out at around 1 a.m. Sunday at La Cabana near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officer Erin Spilker said police found the 22-year-old man unconscious near the restaurant's front door. Witnesses told police Rodriguez had punched the 22-year-old once, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

Spilker said officers reviewed digital evidence and conducted multiple interviews, leading police to Rodriguez. Police contacted him at his home on Monday. He was arrested after talking with investigators at LPD's headquarters.

Rodriguez is being held at the Lancaster County jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.