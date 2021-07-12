Man hospitalized in critical condition after crashing motorcycle in Lincoln, police say

A 28-year-old man was hospitalized with critical but non-life threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle on South 27th Street Sunday night, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the man was driving his orange 2020 Yamaha motorcycle south on 27th near F Street around 9 p.m. when he lost control of the bike, hit the curb and struck a pole.

The man was transported to a local hospital, Spilker said, where he remained on Monday.

Spilker said speed may have been a factor in the crash, which caused $8,000 in damage to the Yamaha. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

