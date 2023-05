One person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting near Northwest 28th and West O streets Monday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. when three members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force — a unit made up of officers from the Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln Police Department — confronted a white man who had been following them, Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Members of the task force drive unmarked cruisers and were likely wearing plainclothes, Houchin said.

During the confrontation — which involved two State Patrol troopers and one LPD officer — the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Houchin said. No officers were injured.

It's unclear how many or which of the officers fired their weapons. Houchin said he believed the man who was shot was also armed, but it's unclear whether he fired any shots.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

