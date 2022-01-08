Man hospitalized after assault, Lincoln police say

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after he was injured in an assault near downtown, according to Lincoln police.

The man told officers he was walking near South Sixth and D streets when he was assaulted by three unknown men. He showed up at Bryan West Campus shortly after 2 p.m. with injuries to his elbows and ribs.

None of the man's belongings were stolen during the assault and there are no suspects at this time, police said.

