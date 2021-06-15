Man hits woman with gun, steals her car as she pumps gas at Lincoln U-Stop

Police are searching for a 2009 Volkswagen Passat that they say was stolen from a 19-year-old woman as she fueled up the car in north Lincoln Tuesday morning.

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said the woman was filling up her gray Volkswagen at the U-Stop near 27th Street and Interstate 80 just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when a man approached her with a gun.

The woman told police the man pointed the gun at her and demanded her car before hitting her in the face with the gun, Spilker said. The man then left the convenience store in the car. The woman was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Spilker said police are waiting for surveillance footage from the U-Stop and do not have a description of the man. Police are still searching for the car.

