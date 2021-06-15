 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hits woman with gun, steals her car as she pumps gas at Lincoln U-Stop
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Man hits woman with gun, steals her car as she pumps gas at Lincoln U-Stop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Police are searching for a 2009 Volkswagen Passat that they say was stolen from a 19-year-old woman as she fueled up the car in north Lincoln Tuesday morning.

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said the woman was filling up her gray Volkswagen at the U-Stop near 27th Street and Interstate 80 just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when a man approached her with a gun. 

The woman told police the man pointed the gun at her and demanded her car before hitting her in the face with the gun, Spilker said. The man then left the convenience store in the car. The woman was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Spilker said police are waiting for surveillance footage from the U-Stop and do not have a description of the man. Police are still searching for the car. 

LPD: Woman taken to hospital after nearly drowning in Lincoln hotel pool
State patrol identifies woman killed in western Nebraska crash
In rare court filing, Justice Department says UNL misapplying Title IX case law
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

30-foot shark passes by fishing boat off the coast of South Carolina

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News