Man hit and killed on I-80 east of Milford during traffic stop
  • Updated
A man was hit and killed on Interstate 80 on Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop east of Milford, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3:15 p.m., a sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle with Illinois plates near mile marker 385. During the traffic stop, a large quantity of narcotics were discovered. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, then fled on foot, crossing eastbound lanes and entering the westbound lanes, where he was hit by a passenger vehicle traveling west.

The man was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nobody in the vehicle that hit him was injured.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the man's death, as it does whenever a person dies in state custody.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the incident.

