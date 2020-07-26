Man has life-threatening injuries after Sunday shooting in Lincoln

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north-central Lincoln on Sunday, police say.
Police responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. after reports of a man having been shot in the area of 27th and Y streets.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Benjamin Miller said first responders later took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are still searching for a suspect but had no description. The shooting remains under investigation.
