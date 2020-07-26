Man has life-threatening injuries after Sunday shooting in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north-central Lincoln on Sunday, police say.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. after reports of a man having been shot in the area of 27th and Y streets.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Benjamin Miller said first responders later took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect but had no description. The shooting remains under investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 6 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 17 Angry 21

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.