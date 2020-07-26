You are the owner of this article.
Man has life-threatening injuries after Sunday shooting in Lincoln
Shooting

Police responded to a shooting near 27th and Y streets on Sunday.

 NICK MCCONNELL, Journal Star

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north-central Lincoln on Sunday, police say.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. after reports of a man having been shot in the area of 27th and Y streets. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Benjamin Miller said first responders later took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect but had no description. The shooting remains under investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

