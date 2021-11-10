Man goes to prison for shooting at city bus, randomly killing 69-year-old Lincoln woman

A Lincoln man who randomly shot into a moving city bus in broad daylight last year, hitting and killing a 69-year-old woman, offered his condolences to her family before being sentenced Wednesday to 49 to 60 years in prison.
Joel Jones Jr., 28, initially was charged with second-degree murder and four other felonies for the shooting July 23, 2020, that killed Sharon Johnson.
But he pleaded no contest to manslaughter, an unintentional killing during the commission of a crime, and use of a firearm by a prohibited person, as part of a plea deal he unsuccessfully tried to take back Wednesday.
"To be clear, Ms. Johnson died because you made two very bad decisions," Lancaster County District Court Judge Ryan Post said.
Jones was prohibited from having a firearm because of a past conviction but had one anyway.
"And then you decided to shoot it at an occupied city bus," the judge said.
In a pre-sentence interview with a probation officer, Jones acknowledged it was a sad situation, Post said, but then he denied even being there, appearing to take little to no responsibility for the crimes.
Moments earlier, Jones had sought to withdraw his plea so he could go to trial, saying he hadn't been shown all the evidence, including a multi-angle video of the shooting, a move Post denied.
At a plea hearing in August, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parpart said Jones was in the backseat of a Chevy Malibu headed along A Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. when he pulled a black Taurus 9 mm handgun out of his waistband, pointed it out the window and shot at the bus after saying "Watch me shoot at this bus" or something like that, according to a witness in the car.
After a 911 call at 2:38 p.m. about the shooting, police quickly arrived to discover a bullet had come from outside the StarTran bus and struck Johnson as she rode the bus, something friends said she often did.
Rescue workers took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m.
Police said surveillance video on the bus showed the rear passenger of a Malibu heading the opposite direction stick his hand out the window and fire the shot. Investigators found the 9mm casing on A Street, between 22nd and 23rd streets.
Video captured the sedan's Lincoln County license plate, which quickly led them to Jarell Wheeler, the boyfriend of the registered owner, and to a house on North 14th Street, where they found the car. When it stopped at a nearby Kwik Shop, they contacted the people inside: Wheeler, who was driving; his girlfriend in the front seat; and Jones in the backseat behind Wheeler, a stolen 9mm Taurus in his pocket.
Prosecutors said the state crime lab found Jones' DNA on the gun and ballistics tied it to the bullet and casing at the scene.
At a news conference after his arrest, then-Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said investigators believed Jones had purposely fired into the bus but wasn't aiming at Johnson, a point Jones' attorney, Nancy Peterson, reiterated Wednesday, calling what happened a tragedy where a lovely woman was lost.
"Mr. Johnson did not intend to kill anyone. He was reckless. He was foolish," she said.
But, Peterson said, the actions were "an expression of a man under the influence that day and not thinking clearly and thinking of the ramifications of his actions."
Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said by all accounts Johnson was a kind, understanding, considerate, faithful and forgiving person "before she was unexpectedly shot and killed."
He said personal statements offered to the judge on her behalf contained thoughtful messages of hope, "that Mr. Jones would show remorse and accept responsibility, learn to think of the consequences of his actions before acting, seek forgiveness and change to be the kind of positive influence on others that Ms. Johnson would undoubtedly have encouraged him to be."
With credit for time served, Jones will have to serve roughly 25 more years in prison before he's eligible for parole.
