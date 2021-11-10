Man goes to prison for shooting at city bus, randomly killing 69-year-old Lincoln woman

At a plea hearing in August, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parpart said Jones was in the backseat of a Chevy Malibu headed along A Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. when he pulled a black Taurus 9 mm handgun out of his waistband, pointed it out the window and shot at the bus after saying "Watch me shoot at this bus" or something like that, according to a witness in the car.

After a 911 call at 2:38 p.m. about the shooting, police quickly arrived to discover a bullet had come from outside the StarTran bus and struck Johnson as she rode the bus, something friends said she often did.

Rescue workers took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m.

Police said surveillance video on the bus showed the rear passenger of a Malibu heading the opposite direction stick his hand out the window and fire the shot. Investigators found the 9mm casing on A Street, between 22nd and 23rd streets.

Video captured the sedan's Lincoln County license plate, which quickly led them to Jarell Wheeler, the boyfriend of the registered owner, and to a house on North 14th Street, where they found the car. When it stopped at a nearby Kwik Shop, they contacted the people inside: Wheeler, who was driving; his girlfriend in the front seat; and Jones in the backseat behind Wheeler, a stolen 9mm Taurus in his pocket.