Man goes to jail after allegedly chasing after woman's car with young kids inside near Firth

A rural Adams man went to jail Thursday afternoon after he allegedly chased a woman at speeds topping 100 mph and rammed her Jeep, which had two young children inside.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Tom Brookhouser said deputies were called to the Firth area at about 4:15 p.m. about a chase that started in Gage County.
After an alleged assault, the woman grabbed her children, a 1- and 3-year-old, and left in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, with Robert Reagan Jr., 43, following in a Toyota Tundra.
Speeds reportedly had gotten up to 100 mph on Nebraska 43 coming into the county. Brookhouser said as the woman tried to turn west onto Firth Road, Reagan struck her vehicle with his, causing damage and scaring the woman and the children.
Support Local Journalism
She was able to lose him in the Firth area, where deputies contacted her.
Deputies found Reagan at a gas station in Hickman and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats, use a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of child abuse and willful reckless driving.
Crime Stoppers cases
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.