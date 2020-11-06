Man goes to jail after allegedly chasing after woman's car with young kids inside near Firth

A rural Adams man went to jail Thursday afternoon after he allegedly chased a woman at speeds topping 100 mph and rammed her Jeep, which had two young children inside.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Tom Brookhouser said deputies were called to the Firth area at about 4:15 p.m. about a chase that started in Gage County.

After an alleged assault, the woman grabbed her children, a 1- and 3-year-old, and left in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, with Robert Reagan Jr., 43, following in a Toyota Tundra.

Speeds reportedly had gotten up to 100 mph on Nebraska 43 coming into the county. Brookhouser said as the woman tried to turn west onto Firth Road, Reagan struck her vehicle with his, causing damage and scaring the woman and the children.

She was able to lose him in the Firth area, where deputies contacted her.

Deputies found Reagan at a gas station in Hickman and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats, use a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of child abuse and willful reckless driving.

