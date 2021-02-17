Man gets stuck in snow, shot at on F Street, Lincoln police say

A 42-year-old man told police he was stuck in the snow late Tuesday near 20th and F when an unknown man drove up and began shooting at him, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Officers found several bullet holes in the man’s SUV and a minor injury to his hand.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the shooter or the vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 402-441-6000 or contact lincolncrimestoppers.com.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

