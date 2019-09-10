{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a Lincoln bakery and for two drug cases.

Jesse Wade, 38, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats for the robbery Feb. 6 at Pan Dulce and two counts of possession of methamphetamine that dated back to last October.

Lincoln police said at about 8 a.m. Feb. 6, an employee at Pan Dulce at 11th and G streets said a man came in and ordered bread, saying he already had paid for it, then tried to pay with imaginary money and claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot the employee if he wasn't given more bread.

Officers arrested him moments after Wade left the store.

Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced Wade on Friday to the prison time, plus a year of post-release supervision.

