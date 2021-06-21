 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets prison time for I-80 stop in Seward County that turned up nearly 2 pounds of of meth
0 Comments
editor's pick

Man gets prison time for I-80 stop in Seward County that turned up nearly 2 pounds of of meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Mexican man caught with nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine in a stop along Interstate 80 in Seward County has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. 

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon on Monday sentenced Edgar Alberto Guerra Palomares, of Sinaloa, Mexico, to the prison time, plus five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Sharp said on Oct. 12, 2018, deputies with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office stopped Palomares on I-80 and a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs in his vehicle.

He said deputies searched it and found a duffel bag that contained 1.9 pounds of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha Police Department.

Teen goes to juvenile court for Lincoln crash that killed 18-year-old
Search warrant at Lincoln home turns up $7,000 worth of meth, lands two in jail
80-year-old Lincoln man arrested after shooting 78-year-old wife in head, police say
Courts logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News