Man gets prison time for I-80 stop in Seward County that turned up nearly 2 pounds of of meth

A 39-year-old Mexican man caught with nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine in a stop along Interstate 80 in Seward County has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon on Monday sentenced Edgar Alberto Guerra Palomares, of Sinaloa, Mexico, to the prison time, plus five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Sharp said on Oct. 12, 2018, deputies with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office stopped Palomares on I-80 and a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs in his vehicle.

He said deputies searched it and found a duffel bag that contained 1.9 pounds of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha Police Department.

