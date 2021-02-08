Man gets 14 years for meth conspiracy in the Lincoln area

A 44-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 14 years and a month in federal prison for conspiring to distribute about 3 pounds of methamphetamine in the area.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Michael S. Madlock on Thursday to the prison time, concurrently with a sentence on drug charges in state court, plus five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said information provided to law enforcement indicated that Madlock was responsible for the distribution of at least 1.5 kilograms (about 3 pounds) of methamphetamine mixture in the area between June 2016 and April 2019.

During that time, Madlock was found in possession of meth three times.

The case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

