 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Man found with shortened AR-15, handgun in I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln, sheriff alleges

  • Updated
  • 0
Grant Bawden weapons

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found 6.75 pounds of marijuana, $3,000 in cash, a shortened semi-automatic and a handgun in an Intersate 80 traffic stop on Friday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. 

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested near Lincoln on Friday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found him in possession of a shortened AR-15 rifle and a loaded handgun while driving along Interstate 80, according to the sheriff.

Deputies pulled Grant Bawden over at around 11 a.m. Friday near the U.S. Route 77 interchange as the Wisconsin man was headed east on the interstate, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Grant Bawden

Bawden

As they approached Bawden's Ford F-150, deputies smelled marijuana and searched the pick-up, uncovering 6.75 pounds of marijuana, $3,000 in cash, the shortened semi-automatic rifle and 516 rounds of ammo, Wagner said.

Bawden had been carrying the pistol — a CZ P-10 handgun — in a shoulder holster, the sheriff said.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a concealed weapon.

People are also reading…

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary
Omaha man who supplied boys with drugs and money convicted of 14 sex assault charges
State senator, veteran prosecutor vie in contentious race for Lancaster County Attorney
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll from bridge collapse in India’s Gujarat rises to 141

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News