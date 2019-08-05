A 32-year-old man found with a 14-year-old Lincoln girl in Colorado is awaiting extradition to Nebraska to face a child enticement charge, Lincoln police said Monday.
Nathan Kempter was arrested after he and the girl were found in Highlands Ranch just after midnight Saturday.
Prosecutors in Lincoln charged him with the ID felony, that carries three to 50 years in prison if he's convicted.
Kempter, who lives in the city 12 miles south of Denver, is being held in Douglas County Jail in Colorado without bond, but the Lincoln Police Department hopes to get him extradited to Nebraska Monday, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.
Kempter could also be charged federally in Nebraska or Colorado.
The girl's parents called police after they witnessed her get into an unfamiliar red SUV in the 2500 block of South 74th Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.
LPD worked with telecommunications providers to determine the girl's whereabouts and that she had been in contact with Kempter. Bliemeister could not confirm the nature of their conversations.
Lincoln investigators traveled to Colorado Saturday and are working with law enforcement to search Kempter's vehicle and home, as well as collect evidence.
The Amber Alert that went out Friday night actually had wrong information, Bliemeister said, as Kempter's vehicle was not an SUV with Texas plates. He said police had gathered the information from speculation from the teen's friends.
"With the benefit of hindsight, the Amber Alert and endangered missing advisory were not helpful in this case, and in fact, they provided additional obstacles for our resources to evaluate what was going on," Bliemeister said.
Bliemeister said he appreciated those who shared information on social media.
"This incident is tragic, and as the facts come forward it's important for all of us to be able to know that we're thankful that she is alive, and hopefully the healing process has begun."
