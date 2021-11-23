Man found dead in Lincoln Super Saver parking lot had 'unexplained injuries,' police say

A 36-year-old Lincoln man who was found dead in a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot on Monday morning had "unexplained injuries," according to Lincoln Police.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of Joshua Rainey's death, Officer Erin Spilker said on Tuesday, about 25 hours after a passerby called in a medical emergency from the Super Saver parking lot near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

First responders declared Rainey dead upon arrival, Spilker said. The vehicle, she said, belonged to a relative.

Police are working to establish a timeline surrounding Rainey's death and are seeking anyone who might have information on the circumstances leading up to it.

An LPD incident listing indicates Rainey died sometime between 1:08 a.m. and 7:42 a.m. Monday, when first responders were dispatched to the scene.

