Lincoln police and State Patrol troopers trying to serve a search warrant at a Hastings house Thursday found the suspect dead after breaking down the door, a spokesman said.
State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said in a news release that law enforcement officials went to the house at about noon, knocked on the door and announced their presence. Movement was observed inside the home, but no one answered. Officers finally breached the front door and found the house's only occupant dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No officers discharged a weapon, Thomas said. NSP requested that the Hastings Police Department investigate the death.
The warrant was part of a case being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department, but which case wasn't specified.