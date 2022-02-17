 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Man found burning near Lincoln housing complex identified

  • Updated
  • 0

The 41-year-old man who was found burning outside a central Lincoln housing complex has been identified by the city's police department. 

Terry Barry, who was found in a partially enclosed stairwell attached to a multi-unit residence near 16th and Washington streets, was burned beyond recognition by the time authorities arrived on scene, Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said. 

A passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the stairwell at around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, leading Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews to the deceased man, Vigil said. 

Vigil said Barry was houseless and had personal belongings with him near the stairwell, though it's unclear if he had been sleeping there in the lead-up to his death.

Firefighters found a still-lit candle near Barry's body, Vigil said. 

Police investigators didn't find signs of foul play, Vigil said. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of Barry's death. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

