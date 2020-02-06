You are the owner of this article.
Man fleeing cops broke into home in northwest Lincoln, alarming residents, police say
Man fleeing cops broke into home in northwest Lincoln, alarming residents, police say

A 49-year-old man fleeing Lincoln police as they closed in to arrest him after spotting him driving a stolen car forced his way into a home in northwest Lincoln, alarming the residents who were home at the time, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened Tuesday afternoon around 4. Investigators with the Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw William C. Moore driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla that had been stolen from the area of 12th and Washington streets on Jan. 30.

Police tried to stop Moore, but he fled through the neighborhood of North First and Adams streets. As officers circled the area, Moore abandoned the car and ran, allegedly ditching a syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine and a key to the stolen car, Spilker said.

Police also found a knife with a 5-inch blade in the car by the driver’s seat.

She said when he was briefly out of sight, he forced his way into a mobile home, alarming and disturbing the people who lived there who didn’t know him.

Spilker said Moore quickly left and police captured him, after a brief struggle, in the 100 block of West Fairfield Street.

They arrested Moore on suspicion of a slew of allegations, including theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, fleeing to avoid arrest and possession of a controlled substance among others.

William C. Moore

William C. Moore

 LPD
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

