Man fleeing cops broke into home in northwest Lincoln, alarming residents, police say

A 49-year-old man fleeing Lincoln police as they closed in to arrest him after spotting him driving a stolen car forced his way into a home in northwest Lincoln, alarming the residents who were home at the time, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened Tuesday afternoon around 4. Investigators with the Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw William C. Moore driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla that had been stolen from the area of 12th and Washington streets on Jan. 30.

Police tried to stop Moore, but he fled through the neighborhood of North First and Adams streets. As officers circled the area, Moore abandoned the car and ran, allegedly ditching a syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine and a key to the stolen car, Spilker said.

Police also found a knife with a 5-inch blade in the car by the driver’s seat.

She said when he was briefly out of sight, he forced his way into a mobile home, alarming and disturbing the people who lived there who didn’t know him.

Spilker said Moore quickly left and police captured him, after a brief struggle, in the 100 block of West Fairfield Street.