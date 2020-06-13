Man fired handgun through car window in downtown Lincoln, police say

A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning on reports that he fired a handgun through the window of a car after an argument with a woman in downtown Lincoln, Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
Antonio Ficklin was arrested on suspicion of using a weapon to commit a felony and terrorist threats, Kocian said.
Police responded to near 14th and O streets around 2:10 a.m. upon receiving reports of an argument.
There were no injuries, Kocian said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.
