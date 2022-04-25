 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man exposed himself to woman on MoPac Trail, Lincoln police say

A 22-year-old Lincoln woman who was walking alone on the MoPac Trail Sunday evening was grabbed by an unknown man who then exposed himself, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the woman noticed the man was following her at a distance before he approached her and grabbed her.

Kocian said the woman got away from the man's grip, but he later grabbed her again, commenting that he "wanted her" before exposing himself and ultimately fleeing the area.

Police responded at around 7:30 pm. Sunday to the trail head near 84th Street and Hazelwood Drive, where the woman reported the suspect looked to be between 15 and 20 years old.

The man was last seen walking away from the trail toward 84th Street.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

