Lincoln police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter Sunday afternoon.
Officer Angela Sands said the incident happened about 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near 56th and Van Dorn streets. The woman and her daughter noticed a man shuffling and looking down at his feet. He walked into an open garage, then stepped out, exposing himself to them before walking away between the garages.
Police are looking for security cameras in the area that may have captured an image of the suspect.