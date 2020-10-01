Man driving car with stolen plates arrested for drug charges

Lincoln police arrested a 40-year-old man on numerous charges Tuesday after he fled from officers who’d tried to stop the car he was driving because they noticed it had fictitious plates.

Officers saw the car near 48th and W streets about 7 p.m. and after discovering the plates belonged to another vehicle tried to stop it, said Officer Erin Spilker. The driver fled and officers deemed it too dangerous to chase it.

Shortly thereafter, they found the car abandoned at 49th and Garland streets, and saw Josh Miller, 40, nearby. Inside the car they found a knife, pills, marijuana and glass pipes with methamphetamine residue and other drug paraphernalia.

They arrested Miller for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon and numerous other drug and traffic violations.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.