Man dies, woman injured in boating accident at Lake McConaughy

Conservation officers responded to a fatal boating accident at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area on Saturday involving a Colorado couple, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Officers went to Arthur Bay at 3:51 p.m. and found Kevin Kiesow, 53, of Colorado Springs, receiving CPR. Kiesow was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital, where he later died. Kim Campe, 55, of Colorado Springs was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

According to reports, Campe fell overboard from a pontoon boat and Kiesow, her boyfriend, jumped in to help her. Kiesow then had to be helped by others on the pontoon and another boat nearby. Wind speeds at the time were 15 mph with 20 mph gusts, making lake conditions rough.

The boat operator in the incident was not cited, and alcohol use is not suspected. A boat accident report will be completed and submitted to the Keith County Attorney for review. Charges are not pending at this time.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Keith County Sheriff’s Office, and Keystone-Lemoyne and Ogallala fire and rescue departments are assisting in the investigation.

