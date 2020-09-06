 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies, woman injured in boating accident at Lake McConaughy
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Man dies, woman injured in boating accident at Lake McConaughy

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lake McConaughy

This 2017 photo shows campers lining the beach in the Arthur Bay Area at Lake McConaughy.

 Eric Fowler, NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE

Conservation officers responded to a fatal boating accident at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area on Saturday involving a Colorado couple, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Officers went to Arthur Bay at 3:51 p.m. and found Kevin Kiesow, 53, of Colorado Springs, receiving CPR. Kiesow was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital, where he later died. Kim Campe, 55, of Colorado Springs was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

After season's uncertain start, Nebraska state parks attendance tops recent years

According to reports, Campe fell overboard from a pontoon boat and Kiesow, her boyfriend, jumped in to help her. Kiesow then had to be helped by others on the pontoon and another boat nearby. Wind speeds at the time were 15 mph with 20 mph gusts, making lake conditions rough.

The boat operator in the incident was not cited, and alcohol use is not suspected. A boat accident report will be completed and submitted to the Keith County Attorney for review. Charges are not pending at this time.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Keith County Sheriff’s Office, and Keystone-Lemoyne and Ogallala fire and rescue departments are assisting in the investigation.

'We've come a long ways' — Niobrara celebrates new bridge, 17 months after flood washed old one way
After Omaha volunteer's death, future of state highway helper program remains uncertain

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

View Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News