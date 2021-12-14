Man dies in rural Lancaster County house fire; two dogs rescued

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a fire Monday night weren't able to locate the man who called in the blaze, indicating to dispatchers it originated in the attic.

Fire crews who responded found a body in the home near Northwest 84th Street and West Raymond Road shortly after 10:30 p.m., Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said at a news briefing Tuesday morning.

Wagner said authorities aren't yet sure if the body discovered is the man who reported the fire, but deputies didn't find anyone else at the scene.

Dispatch records indicate the home's owner, a Raymond man is his 70s, is the one who called first responders Monday night.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, Wagner said his office had located dental records and were working to positively identify the victim.

Two dogs were rescued from the blaze, which rendered the $115,000 home west of Raymond a total loss, Wagner said.

The animals were transported to the local humane society after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The caller indicated to dispatchers the fire's origin may have been an electrical issue, Wagner said Tuesday.