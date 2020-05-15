Man dies in I-80 crash near N.W. 48th Street exit in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said a man was killed in the crash on the west edge of Lincoln near the Northwest 48th Street exit.

He said it appeared, at this point, that only one vehicle was involved. More information wasn't yet available.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

