Man dies in fire at Lincoln apartment

A 37-year-old man was found dead in an apartment fire early Wednesday, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
The victim hasn’t yet been identified.
Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called at 2:38 a.m. to the 5500 Salt Valley View Apartments and found light smoke in the hallway, coming from a first-floor apartment with charring under the door frame.
Smoke detectors were sounding when firefighters went into the apartment to find heavy smoke throughout. Crist said a pot of grease had burned on the stove. The fire was contained to the kitchen and had all but burned itself out by the time they got there.
In a search for victims, they found the man, unconscious and not breathing, between the kitchen and living room.
Firefighters took him out and tried to save him, but he died.
Police said the cause of the man's death hasn't yet been determined.
He was the only person in the apartment.
Crist said it was hard to say how long it had been burning before the hallway started filling with smoke, causing a neighbor to call 911.
No other residents of the building were displaced.
Crist said LFR turned the scene over to the Lincoln Police Department and a fire inspector.
Lincoln's last fatality fire happened on Dec. 5, 2018, when an 84-year-old man died in a fire sparked by an overturned candle.
