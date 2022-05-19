Man dies in early morning fight in central Lincoln; police are calling death a homicide

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating what it is calling a homicide after a 57-year-old man died in a fight early Thursday morning in central Lincoln.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of F Street at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of two men fighting, according to a news release. When they got there, they found a 57-year-old man who was unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police did not provide further details about the incident, which remains under investigation, and did not indicate whether any arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

The death is being investigated as Lincoln's first homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

