Man dies in early morning fight in central Lincoln; police are calling death a homicide

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating what it is calling a homicide after a 57-year-old man died in a fight early Thursday morning in central Lincoln.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of F Street at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of two men fighting, according to a news release. When they got there, they found a 57-year-old man who was unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police did not provide further details about the incident, which remains under investigation, and did not indicate whether any arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.
The death is being investigated as Lincoln's first homicide of the year.
"I want to be clear — there is no active threat at Southwest High School today," Principal John Matzen said in an email to parents after Lincoln Police investigated "disturbing comments and photos mentioning violence at Southwest."
Jury Commissioner Troy Hawk said they've always had people here or there not show up. But in the past three to six months more people have been ignoring the summons they're required by law to fill out.
Isaac A. Sanchez was charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse for his alleged role in the incident, which occurred at a central Lincoln apartment April 29, police said.