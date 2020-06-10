You are the owner of this article.
Man dies in collision with semi in Pawnee County
Man dies in collision with semi in Pawnee County

An 86-year-old man died Monday after being struck by a semi on Nebraska 50 while driving his tractor, the Pawnee County Attorney said in a statement.

Arden Bredemeier was pronounced dead at the scene south of DuBois near the Kansas state line, Jennifer Ladman said Wednesday.

Bredemeier was driving his tractor northbound when he attempted to turn into a private driveway, officials said. He was struck by an oncoming southbound semi truck and trailer.

Nebraska 50 was closed for about two hours after the accident while volunteers cleaned up debris.

No criminal charges are anticipated, Ladman said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

