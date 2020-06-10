Man dies in collision with semi in Pawnee County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An 86-year-old man died Monday after being struck by a semi on Nebraska 50 while driving his tractor, the Pawnee County Attorney said in a statement.

Arden Bredemeier was pronounced dead at the scene south of DuBois near the Kansas state line, Jennifer Ladman said Wednesday.

Bredemeier was driving his tractor northbound when he attempted to turn into a private driveway, officials said. He was struck by an oncoming southbound semi truck and trailer.

Nebraska 50 was closed for about two hours after the accident while volunteers cleaned up debris.

No criminal charges are anticipated, Ladman said.

