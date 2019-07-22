Lincoln police say Ryan Kizzier, the plumber injured in the partial ceiling collapse a week ago at Nebraska Animal Medicine and Emergency Center, has died.
Officer Angela Sands said police learned on Sunday that he died of his injuries.
He was trapped when part of a ceiling collapsed on him July 15 at the veterinary clinic at 5720 Old Cheney Road.
Crews were able to free Kizzier, who was working at the clinic as a contractor, within a few minutes by using airbags. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.
An investigation continues into the cause of the partial ceiling collapse. The business reopened after structural engineers determined the building was safe.
All animals were safe, a Facebook post by the business said.
A GoFundMe account set up for Kizzier after the fall has brought in over $11,000.