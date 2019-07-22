Lincoln police say Ryan Kizzier, the plumber injured when parts of a ceiling collapsed a week ago at Nebraska Animal Medicine and Emergency Center, has died.
Officer Angela Sands said police learned Sunday that he died of his injuries.
Kizzier was trapped when part of a ceiling collapsed on him July 15 at the veterinary clinic at 5720 Old Cheney Road.
Rescue crews were able to free Kizzier, a contractor working on a leaky pipe above a dog kennel, within a few minutes by using airbags. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
An investigation continues into the cause of the partial ceiling collapse. The business reopened after structural engineers determined the building was safe.
All animals were safe, a Facebook post by the business said.
A GoFundMe account set up for Kizzier after the mishap has brought in more than $11,000. Kizzier owned Lincoln Plumbing.