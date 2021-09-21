 Skip to main content
Man crashes head-on into Lincoln Police cruiser, LPD says
Man crashes head-on into Lincoln Police cruiser, LPD says

  • Updated
The arrest of a 61-year-old man is pending after he rammed his Chevrolet Trailblazer head-on into a Lincoln Police cruiser around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lincoln Police. 

The man is being evaluated at a local hospital, and it's unclear if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Officer Erin Spilker said. The officer involved in the crash was treated for abrasions and swelling.

Spilker said police responded to Dawes Avenue near Northwest Seventh Street early Tuesday morning after a caller said someone had driven through her yard. 

When police responded, they found the Trailblazer was blocking Dawes Avenue. The SUV then started driving through yards before turning around and speeding toward the police cruiser, Spilker said. 

The cruiser's airbags deployed upon impact, Spilker said. The officer escaped the cruiser as the 61-year-old reversed and then accelerated back toward the cruiser. 

The SUV then drove through several backyards in the area, Spilker said, crashing through fences and a fire pit before coming to a stop. 

Spilker said the cruiser is thought to be totaled. 

Police logo 2020
