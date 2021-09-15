 Skip to main content
Man corners two employees, takes money from register at DeLeon's, Lincoln police say
A man who indicated that he was armed cornered two employees at the DeLeon's Taco Rico near 27th and Randolph streets on Tuesday morning before taking cash out of the register and fleeing, according to Lincoln police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the man entered the business and demanded money from two women working. Spilker said he implied he had a weapon, but never produced one. 

The two women fled the man and exited the restaurant, Spilker said. The man took money from the register and did the same. It's unclear how much cash he made off with, Spilker said. 

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage, and an investigation into robbery is ongoing. 

