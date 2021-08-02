 Skip to main content
Man collapses outside Lincoln police headquarters after being stabbed in neck, police say
A man who collapsed near the west entrance of the Lincoln Police headquarters early Saturday morning was rushed to an area hospital after officers found he had a stab wound to his neck. 

Officer Erin Spilker said another officer was walking into the station off Ninth Street at around 3 a.m. on Saturday and saw the man. The bleeding 52-year-old told police he was stabbed near Ninth and E streets, Spilker said. 

Officers processed the scene of the stabbing for evidence, Spilker said, and an investigation is ongoing. There was no information on the man's condition.

