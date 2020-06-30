You are the owner of this article.
Man clocked going 123 mph on I-80 near Milford, led to pursuit through Lincoln, State Patrol says
Man clocked going 123 mph on I-80 near Milford, led to pursuit through Lincoln, State Patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol says a 21-year-old Connecticut man clocked going 123 mph on Interstate 80 near Milford led troopers on a chase early Tuesday that ended with his arrest.

Jeffrey Hackett, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, went to jail on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving and traffic violations.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 1:45 a.m., a trooper clocked an eastbound Acura TLX sedan going 123 mph on I-80 near the Milford exit and attempted a traffic stop, but the car kept driving. It led to a pursuit.

The car exited I-80 on West O Street in Lincoln and began driving west on O Street. Thomas said the trooper ended the pursuit out of caution for public safety.

But, a short time later, another trooper saw the same car heading south on Northwest 48th Street going 98 mph and was able to stop and arrest him.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

