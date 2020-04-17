You are the owner of this article.
Man cited after exposing himself to two teens in Lincoln
Man cited after exposing himself to two teens in Lincoln

A 35-year-old man was cited for indecent exposure after two teen girls told police that he flashed them, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the teens called police and said that a man had exposed himself to them near Third Street and Belmont Avenue while he was driving a minivan. They called officers immediately after he had slowly driven by and said something they couldn't understand, only to have the man drive by again, roll down his window and flash them.

The teens shared a video of the incident with police, who determined the registered owner of the vehicle had exposed himself to the girls and cited the man.

