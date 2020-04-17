Man cited after exposing himself to two teens in Lincoln

A 35-year-old man was cited for indecent exposure after two teen girls told police that he flashed them, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the teens called police and said that a man had exposed himself to them near Third Street and Belmont Avenue while he was driving a minivan. They called officers immediately after he had slowly driven by and said something they couldn't understand, only to have the man drive by again, roll down his window and flash them.
The teens shared a video of the incident with police, who determined the registered owner of the vehicle had exposed himself to the girls and cited the man.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-17-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.