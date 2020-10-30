 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with urinating on StarTran bus, spitting on driver
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Man charged with urinating on StarTran bus, spitting on driver

{{featured_button_text}}

A 65-year-old man was charged after he allegedly urinated on a StarTran bus and spit on the driver last week.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man had boarded the bus at about 2 p.m. Oct. 24, and had gone nearly the whole route when the driver told him he couldn't ride without a destination. He said he'd gotten on the wrong bus and wanted to go back to where he'd gotten on.

Spilker said video showed that while the driver took a break off the bus at a stop, he urinated on the bus. Then, after the bus started on its route again, he started making racially charged statements to himself in the back of the bus.

Woman calls 911 after bullets came through the walls of her Lincoln home

The driver stopped and told him to stop speaking that way or get off the bus, Spilker said. She said the man got off the bus, but not before directing racial epithets at her and spitting at her multiple times.

The driver said he lunged at her, too, but she was able to chase him off the bus at the Gold's Building stop.

Police found the man at the City Mission early Friday and charged him with spitting on a person and urinating in public. He was not charged with violating the city's new hate intimidation law.

Lincoln man gets prison time for dough-like substance with cocaine in pizza box
20-year-old pleads to manslaughter for home invasion that left Lincoln woman and his brother dead

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News