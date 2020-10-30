Man charged with urinating on StarTran bus, spitting on driver

A 65-year-old man was charged after he allegedly urinated on a StarTran bus and spit on the driver last week.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man had boarded the bus at about 2 p.m. Oct. 24, and had gone nearly the whole route when the driver told him he couldn't ride without a destination. He said he'd gotten on the wrong bus and wanted to go back to where he'd gotten on.

Spilker said video showed that while the driver took a break off the bus at a stop, he urinated on the bus. Then, after the bus started on its route again, he started making racially charged statements to himself in the back of the bus.

The driver stopped and told him to stop speaking that way or get off the bus, Spilker said. She said the man got off the bus, but not before directing racial epithets at her and spitting at her multiple times.

The driver said he lunged at her, too, but she was able to chase him off the bus at the Gold's Building stop.

Police found the man at the City Mission early Friday and charged him with spitting on a person and urinating in public. He was not charged with violating the city's new hate intimidation law.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.