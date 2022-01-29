Man charged after Lincoln police allegedly find 1.5 pounds of meth in his pocket

A 50-year-old man has been jailed and charged in connection to a search that allegedly turned up a cache of psilocybin mushrooms and pills in his car and a pound and a half of methamphetamine in his coat pocket along with $816 cash.
At a hearing Thursday, Brian Norman made his first court appearance on the charges: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine; possession of psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA and hydrocodone; and possession of money while violating drug laws.
Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set his bond at $350,000.
In court records, Officer Andrew Barksdale said shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted a vehicle in the parking lot of a the McDonald's near North 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway and found Norman in the passenger seat with a bag at his feet.
He said investigators conducted a probable-cause search and found 14.9 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 10 MDMA pills, commonly called ecstasy, four hydrocodone pills and suspected LSD in it, along with a digital scale and baggies.
During a search of Norman, Barksdale said, they found the cash and two bags of methamphetamine in his coat pocket, one with a pound and the other a half pound of the drugs.
Police seized the drugs but didn't arrest him until Wednesday afternoon outside his home in University Place.
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
