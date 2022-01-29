Man charged after Lincoln police allegedly find 1.5 pounds of meth in his pocket

A 50-year-old man has been jailed and charged in connection to a search that allegedly turned up a cache of psilocybin mushrooms and pills in his car and a pound and a half of methamphetamine in his coat pocket along with $816 cash.

At a hearing Thursday, Brian Norman made his first court appearance on the charges: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine; possession of psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA and hydrocodone; and possession of money while violating drug laws.

Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set his bond at $350,000.

In court records, Officer Andrew Barksdale said shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted a vehicle in the parking lot of a the McDonald's near North 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway and found Norman in the passenger seat with a bag at his feet.

He said investigators conducted a probable-cause search and found 14.9 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 10 MDMA pills, commonly called ecstasy, four hydrocodone pills and suspected LSD in it, along with a digital scale and baggies.

During a search of Norman, Barksdale said, they found the cash and two bags of methamphetamine in his coat pocket, one with a pound and the other a half pound of the drugs.

Police seized the drugs but didn't arrest him until Wednesday afternoon outside his home in University Place.

