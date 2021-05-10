 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man caught stealing a catalytic converter, Lincoln police say
0 comments
editor's pick

Man caught stealing a catalytic converter, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Lincoln police say they caught a 28-year-old man stealing catalytic converters Sunday afternoon near North 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway thanks to a call from an alert resident in the area.

Dylan Alfredson

Dylan Alfredson

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at 4:35 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of North 35th Street about a man who parked and started looking into parked vehicles.

Police arrived to find the car he'd come in, a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, and discovered it had been stolen out of Cuming County three days earlier.

Bonkiewicz said when officers found Dylan Alfredson in the parking lot of Baldwin Automotive, he ran. But they captured him a short distance away. 

In the backpack Alfredson was carrying, police found a catalytic converter, a Sawzall, several Sawzall blades and the keys to the stolen car, he said.

They also found a Jeep Liberty in the parking lot of Baldwin Automotive with a partially cut catalytic converter.

Police arrested Alfredson on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and burglar tools, attempted theft and obstruction of a police officer.

Lincoln woman accused of shooting at her neighbor over parking dispute
Man stabbed several times in attempted robbery, police say
Woman and her boyfriend charged with trying to kill her father
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside some of the world’s most unusual vaccination centers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News