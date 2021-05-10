Man caught stealing a catalytic converter, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say they caught a 28-year-old man stealing catalytic converters Sunday afternoon near North 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway thanks to a call from an alert resident in the area.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at 4:35 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of North 35th Street about a man who parked and started looking into parked vehicles.

Police arrived to find the car he'd come in, a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, and discovered it had been stolen out of Cuming County three days earlier.

Bonkiewicz said when officers found Dylan Alfredson in the parking lot of Baldwin Automotive, he ran. But they captured him a short distance away.

In the backpack Alfredson was carrying, police found a catalytic converter, a Sawzall, several Sawzall blades and the keys to the stolen car, he said.

They also found a Jeep Liberty in the parking lot of Baldwin Automotive with a partially cut catalytic converter.

Police arrested Alfredson on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and burglar tools, attempted theft and obstruction of a police officer.

