Man busted into Lincoln urgent care overnight to get out of storm, left note on door, police say

Police believe a man looking to get out of the overnight storms busted into the MedExpress Urgent Care at 66th and O streets early Thursday, a Lincoln police spokesman said.
Officers went to investigate a burglary alarm at the building just after 1:30 a.m. and discovered a front window had been shattered, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.
Near the window, they noticed a backpack and found a loaded syringe that tested positive for amphetamines, a glass pipe smelling of marijuana and a BB gun inside, Bonkiewicz said.
On the door, officers saw a Post-it note reading, "Exam Room 2, Ronnie."
When officers checked inside that exam room, they found a 23-year-old man.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
