You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man busted into Lincoln urgent care overnight to get out of storm, left note on door, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Man busted into Lincoln urgent care overnight to get out of storm, left note on door, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police believe a man looking to get out of the overnight storms busted into the MedExpress Urgent Care at 66th and O streets early Thursday, a Lincoln police spokesman said.

Officers went to investigate a burglary alarm at the building just after 1:30 a.m. and discovered a front window had been shattered, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said. 

Near the window, they noticed a backpack and found a loaded syringe that tested positive for amphetamines, a glass pipe smelling of marijuana and a BB gun inside, Bonkiewicz said.

On the door, officers saw a Post-it note reading, "Exam Room 2, Ronnie."

When officers checked inside that exam room, they found a 23-year-old man.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 700 Lincoln houses still without power after overnight storm
Lincoln man accused of pointing shotgun at roommate, threatening to kill her
Search turns up half pound of meth at Lincoln residence with two children present, police say
Police logo 2020

 

View Comments
0
2
1
1
13

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News