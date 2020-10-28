Man broke into Lincoln home, sexually assaulted woman, police say; suspect arrested

Police arrested a Lincoln man Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of a home break-in and sexual assault reported early Sunday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police had been looking for 32-year-old Allen Busby since the incident around 1 a.m. in the 40th and A streets neighborhood. A 28-year-old woman hid and called 911 after hearing a loud bang like someone was trying to break into her home.

Spilker said when police arrived soon after, the woman ran to the officer, a man chasing behind her until he saw the cruiser. She appeared to be in fear for her life and said Busby, whom she knew, had broken in and physically and sexually assaulted her in the bedroom, with her 2-year-old child asleep in a nearby bedroom.

Police weren't able to find Busby that day.

The victim told police he had sent her threatening text messages and showed up at her work earlier that day, Spilker said.

She said Busby was caught on a neighbor's security video getting into her yard through a locked fence and leaving as police arrived.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested him on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, burglary, third-degree domestic assault and child abuse.